Death – Obituary News : Jiah Khan’s Mother Questions Child’s Death After Sooraj Pancholi’s Acquittal

Jiah Khan Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted After 10 Years

After a decade-long legal battle, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai has acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case. The verdict was announced on April 5, 2021, and has left Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia, dissatisfied with the outcome.

Background of the Jiah Khan Case

Jiah Khan, a Bollywood actress, was found dead in her Juhu apartment in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. The police initially ruled it as a suicide, but her mother, Rabia, believed that her daughter was murdered. She filed a complaint against Suraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan’s boyfriend at the time, and his father, Aditya Pancholi, alleging that Suraj had abetted Jiah’s suicide.

What Led to the Acquittal of Sooraj Pancholi?

After a lengthy investigation, the CBI took over the case in 2014. The CBI filed a charge sheet against Suraj Pancholi in 2015, alleging that he had mentally and physically harassed Jiah, leading to her suicide. However, during the trial, the prosecution failed to provide substantial evidence to support their claims. Therefore, the court acquitted Suraj Pancholi of all charges.

Sooraj Pancholi’s Reaction to the Verdict

After the verdict, Suraj Pancholi, who had maintained his innocence throughout the trial, expressed his relief and gratitude to the court. He thanked his family, friends, and well-wishers for their support and said that he had been through a lot in the past ten years.

Jiah Khan’s Mother’s Reaction to the Verdict

However, Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan’s mother, was unhappy with the verdict. She claimed that her daughter was murdered and called Suraj Pancholi a murderer. She said that she would continue to fight for justice for her daughter and that the verdict did not come as a surprise to her.

Conclusion

The Jiah Khan case has been a long and arduous legal battle, with both sides presenting their arguments and evidence. While the court has acquitted Suraj Pancholi of all charges, Jiah Khan’s mother remains unsatisfied with the verdict. The case highlights the importance of proper investigation and evidence collection in criminal trials.