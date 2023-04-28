Death – Obituary News : Jiah Khan’s Mother Reacts to Mumbai CBI Verdict on Child’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rabia, the mother of Jiah Khan, has responded to the Mumbai CBI Court’s verdict by asking, “What caused my child’s death?”

Jiah Khan’s Mother Reacts to Sooraj Pancholi’s Acquittal in Abetment to Suicide Case

On April 28, 2023, the special CBI Court in Mumbai acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the high-profile abetment to suicide case of Jiah Khan. The court ruled that there was a lack of evidence against the actor, which led to his acquittal. The decision came as a relief to Pancholi, who had been accused of abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide in June 2013.

However, Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, expressed her disappointment with the verdict, saying, “The charge of abetment to suicide has gone, but how did my child die? This is a case of murder.” She stated that she would approach the high court to seek justice for her daughter.

Jiah Khan’s death had shocked the nation, and the investigation into the case had been ongoing for several years. The case had taken several twists and turns, with allegations of foul play and cover-ups. The court’s verdict has brought some closure to the case, but Jiah Khan’s mother’s statements indicate that there may be further legal battles ahead.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi had arrived at the CBI court in Mumbai with his mother, Zarina Wahab, on the day of the verdict. The actor had maintained his innocence throughout the trial and had expressed his hope for a fair trial. The court’s ruling has finally cleared his name in the case.

In conclusion, the verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case has brought some closure to the case, but it has also raised questions about the cause of her death. Jiah Khan’s mother’s statements indicate that there may be further legal battles ahead as she seeks justice for her daughter. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of a fair and thorough investigation in cases of death and suicide.