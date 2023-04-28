Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“How did my child pass away?” Jiah Khan’s mother responds to verdict in Bollywood case, avoiding any reference to fox.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted of Suicide Abetment Charges

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was accused of abetting the suicide of his then actor-girlfriend Jiah Khan in 2013. The court cited a lack of evidence against him in their decision.

Reaction from Jiah Khan’s Mother

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has been fighting for her daughter for years. “The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder…will approach the high court,” she said. Rabia has been fighting the case for years and had been refuting the prosecution’s case that this was a case of suicide and claimed that her daughter was killed.

Sooraj Pancholi’s Statement

In his final statement to the court on April 12, 2023, Sooraj Pancholi had said that he had been booked in a false case and that he was the victim of a false prosecution and persecution. In that statement, he said he had broken down when he heard about Jiah’s death and said, “I had lost the most important person of my life and the woman whom I truly loved.”

Background of the Case

Jiah (25), an American citizen, was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by the Bollywood actor. Sooraj was arrested in the case in June 2013 and released on bail in July 2013.

Court’s Previous Statement

In September last year, the court had said that Rabia was trying to delay judgement in the case by trying to portray Jiah’s death as murder. “Repeated insistence of the petitioner (Rabia Khan) to procure a finding from the court that death of the victim (Jiah Khan), in this case, was homicidal and not suicidal is a clear indication of procrastinating the trial,” the court said, as per a PTI report. Her approach appeared to circumvent the due process of law, the court added. “This conduct of the petitioner amounts to unnecessarily procrastinating and delaying the trial which is in progress before the trial court. It appears that petitioner wants this court to return a finding in her favour that the death of the victim was homicidal and not suicidal, even before the trial is over,” the judges said.

Conclusion

The case has been ongoing for years and the verdict has been met with mixed reactions. While Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of suicide abetment charges, Jiah Khan’s mother continues to fight for justice for her daughter and believes that her death was a murder. The case is likely to continue as Rabia Khan has stated that she will approach the high court.