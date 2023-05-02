Death – Obituary News : Jija-Saale dies in road accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident in Etah: Groom’s Brother-in-law Dies, Youth Injured

On the way to a wedding celebration, a tragic road accident occurred in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, India. The groom’s brother-in-law lost his life, while a young man was injured and referred to Aligarh for medical treatment.

The Details of the Accident

The accident happened on a busy highway in Etah, where the wedding party was traveling in a car. Suddenly, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that the groom’s brother-in-law died on the spot, and the youth suffered serious injuries.

The Aftermath of the Accident

The local authorities were informed about the accident, and they rushed to the spot to carry out the necessary investigation. The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem, while the injured youth was immediately taken to the hospital.

The family of the deceased was in a state of shock and disbelief, as they had never expected such a tragedy to happen on what was supposed to be a joyous occasion. The wedding celebration was immediately called off, and the family members were inconsolable.

The Need for Road Safety

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for road safety measures to be implemented in India. With a high number of road accidents occurring every year, it is essential to take preventive measures to ensure the safety of all road users.

Proper road infrastructure, strict traffic rules, and the enforcement of penalties for traffic violations can go a long way in preventing accidents. Additionally, public awareness campaigns on road safety can help to educate people about safe driving practices and the importance of following traffic rules.

Conclusion

The loss of a loved one in a road accident is a devastating experience for any family. It is essential to take proactive measures to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future. The authorities must work towards creating safer roads and ensuring that all road users follow traffic rules to ensure their safety.

