Death – Obituary News : Jim Wilhelm, 68, Passes Away: Cause Unknown

68-year-old Jim Wilhelm passed away and the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Theatrical Agent Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68

Jim Wilhelm, a prominent theatrical agent who represented some of the biggest names in the industry such as Olivia de Havilland, Daniel Dae Kim, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lea Salonga, and Cybill Shepherd, has passed away at the age of 68.

According to a publicist, Wilhelm died on Monday in New York after a brief battle with cancer.

Founding Partner of Prestigious Theatrical Agency

Wilhelm was a founding partner of Douglas, Gorman, Rothacker & Wilhelm, one of the most prestigious theatrical agencies in New York since its inception in 1988.

Over the years, he had a long list of clients such as Lynn Cohen, Sandy Duncan, Lainie Kazan, Alice Ripley, Kathleen Chalfant, Elaine Paige, Sierra Boggess, Douglas Sills, Keala Settle, Paid O’Hara, and Jodi Benson, to name a few.

In 2010, he made history by becoming the first theatrical agent to be made a voter for the Tony Awards.

A Career in Theatre

Wilhelm had a degree in communications and theatre from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. He started his career as an actor, earning his Equity card at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera.

Before becoming a talent agent, he worked as a stage manager, public relations director, and casting director.

Throughout his career, Wilhelm taught theatre at various universities and conservatories across the country. He was most notably associated with the University of Cincinnati/College-Conservatory of Music, where he established a yearly scholarship in memory of his late client and friend, Broadway actress/recording artist Laurie Anderson.

Philanthropic Work

Wilhelm was also actively involved in philanthropic work. He was vice president of the board of directors of the National Association of Talent Representatives and a founding board member of Broadway Cares, which assists those with HIV and AIDS.

His contribution to the theatre industry and his philanthropic work will be greatly missed.