Death – Obituary News : Jimin’s death from surgeries reported as hoax

Report suggests that the actor’s death, which was previously attributed to complications from surgeries, may actually be a hoax. The report claims that AI images have been used to make it appear as though Jimin, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, was involved in the actor’s death. It is unclear at this time what the motive for this alleged hoax may be.

Canadian Actor’s Death in South Korea Reported as False

Global news reports earlier this week claimed that 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci had died at a hospital in South Korea after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS member Jimin. However, it has now been revealed that the entire story was false and backed with images using AI (artificial intelligence).

False Claims by The Hype Company PR

The news was sent to global media outlets by a company called The Hype Company PR, which made several claims about the actor being discriminated against for his looks in Korea and therefore undergoing numerous cosmetic surgeries to change his appearance. The Variety report found inconsistencies in the press releases, including the fact that Saint Von was said to be the son of Brazilian model Adriana Lima and a hedge fund CEO named Geovani Lamas.

No Evidence of Saint Von Colucci’s Existence

The actor’s online presence is mostly made up of his Instagram page under the name @papaxxzy, which features hazy images and no comments, giving little information about him or his so-called work. Furthermore, no one has come forward to mourn the actor’s death, and the name of the hospital where he reportedly died, Seoul National Hospital, is made up and does not exist. The Daily Mail’s online story has since been taken down without any explanation. Another Al Jazeera report also stated that the media in South Korea haven’t found any police report about a Canadian actor dying due to complications from plastic surgeries.

The Popularity of BTS Member Jimin

BTS is widely known for their hit tracks, and their members have a huge fan following across the globe for their good looks. Member Jimin was recently seen at a launch event in New York, and earlier this year, he made his solo debut by releasing his first solo album, titled Face.