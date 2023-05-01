Death – Obituary News : Jimmy Hooten, 94, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jimmy Hooten, a beloved member of the community, passed away at the age of 94. He was known for his kindness and generosity towards others. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.

Remembering Jimmy Ray Hooten: A Life Well-Lived

Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jimmy Ray Hooten on April 27, 2023. Born in Roanoke, Texas, Jimmy was a beloved resident of Denton, Texas. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Family

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; his son, Michael Ray Hooten; his step-son, Chris McKenzie; his daughters, Jeanine Simmons and Paula Kay Whitfield; and his siblings, JT Hooten, Novella Drake, Bobby Jean Reames, and Faye Henderson. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Kay Whitfield; and his daughters Julie Washam, Jenny Richards, and Leslie Lee. Jimmy also leaves behind a large number of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Service Details

A rosary will be held on Monday, May 1st, 2023 at 5:30 PM at the Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors located at 2025 W University Dr, Denton, Texas 76201. Visitation will follow from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the same venue.

A mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, which is located at 2255 N Bonnie Brae St in Denton, Texas 76201. Following the service, a funeral and burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Condolences

The family welcomes your condolences and asks that you share your thoughts and memories in the guestbook provided.

A Life Well-Lived

Jimmy Ray Hooten lived a remarkable life that was filled with love, laughter, and joy. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering devotion to his family. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his lifetime.

Rest in peace, Jimmy Ray Hooten. You will be forever missed.