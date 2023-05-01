Death – Obituary News : Jock Zonfrillo: Bio, Age, Wife, Children, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrity Chef Jock Zonfrillo Dies at 46: Fans Wonder if He Committed Suicide

How Did Jock Zonfrillo Die?

Jock Zonfrillo, a renowned chef and judge on MasterChef Australia, passed away at the age of 46 in Melbourne on Sunday. His family confirmed his death on Monday, describing him as “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend.”

Many fans of the beloved chef are devastated by the news and are wondering if Jock Zonfrillo killed himself. However, there is no indication of a suspicious nature in his death, according to Victoria Police.

MasterChef Australia Pays Tribute to Jock Zonfrillo

Network 10, the production company behind MasterChef Australia, has released a joint statement about Jock’s passing. The new season of the show, which was scheduled to debut on Monday night, has been cancelled.

Famous chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, have paid tribute to Jock Zonfrillo on social media, expressing their sadness and shock over his passing.

Who was Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo was born in Ayr, Scotland, in 1976 to an Italian father and a Scottish mother. He began working in the kitchen at the age of 13 and started his apprenticeship at 15. By 17, he was working with Marco Pierre White, a renowned chef and frequent MasterChef contestant.

He immigrated to Australia at the age of 20 and opened his restaurant, Orana, which was awarded Australia’s finest restaurant by Gourmet Traveller in 2018 and Good Food Guide in 2019.

Jock had a successful career as a chef but also faced several problems and rumors, including those involving assault and bankruptcy. He spoke openly about his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder in 2021.

He was married to Lauren Fried, and they had two children together. Jock Zonfrillo has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Remembering Jock Zonfrillo

Jock Zonfrillo was a talented chef and judge on MasterChef Australia who will be greatly missed by his fans and colleagues. His passing is a tragic loss for the culinary world, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.