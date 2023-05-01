Death – Obituary News : Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo, aged 46, has passed away. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

MasterChef Australia Host Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at 46

MasterChef Australia’s host, Jock Zonfrillo, has passed away at the age of 46. The award-winning chef, who was born in Scotland, was discovered dead at a residence in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday morning (May 1).

Death Not Being Investigated as Suspicious

When police arrived at the TV personality’s home in the early hours of the morning, they discovered he had died. Victoria Police have stated that the death is not being investigated as suspicious, and Network 10 has verified the terrible news.

Family Heartbroken

His family has now said that their hearts have been “shattered” after learning of his death. They have since released a touching tribute to the late host online, which read: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday. So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told… for those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

A Renowned Chef

Zonfrillo was known for his exceptional culinary skills and had won multiple awards throughout his career. He was the founder of the Orana Foundation, which aimed to preserve and celebrate Australian Indigenous food culture.

Zonfrillo was a beloved figure among the Australian food industry and had gained international recognition for his work. He was a regular judge on MasterChef Australia and had also made appearances on other culinary shows such as The Great British Menu.

Outpouring of Grief and Support

The news of Zonfrillo’s death has shocked the food industry and fans alike. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and share their memories of the chef. Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has also paid tribute to Zonfrillo, stating that he was a “passionate promoter of Australia’s culinary delights.”

Zonfrillo’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his contributions to the Australian food industry and his impact on those who knew him.