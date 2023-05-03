Death – Obituary News : Jock Zonfrillo’s cause of death revealed at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo’s Cause of Death Revealed After MasterChef Star Died Aged 46

The culinary world was left in shock when news broke that Jock Zonfrillo, the MasterChef Australia judge and celebrity chef, had passed away at the age of 46. Zonfrillo was a well-known figure in the Australian food industry, having worked at some of the country’s top restaurants and earning numerous accolades for his cooking.

Following his death, many fans and colleagues paid tribute to Zonfrillo, remembering him as a talented chef, a kind-hearted person, and a true pioneer in the field of Australian cuisine. However, there was also a sense of confusion and sadness surrounding his sudden passing, with many wondering what had caused it.

Now, nearly two weeks after Zonfrillo’s death, his family has revealed the cause of his passing. In a statement released to the media, they explained that Zonfrillo had suffered a heart attack while at home with his wife and children.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of our beloved husband and father, Jock Zonfrillo,” the statement read. “Jock suffered a heart attack at home with his family on Sunday, July 4th, and despite the efforts of the ambulance service and hospital staff, he passed away later that day.”

The statement went on to thank Zonfrillo’s fans and colleagues for their support and kind words, and asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A Life and Career in Food

Zonfrillo was born in Scotland in 1976 and began his culinary career at the age of 16, working at a local hotel. After honing his skills at some of the UK’s top restaurants, he moved to Australia in 2000 and quickly made a name for himself in the country’s food scene.

He worked at several renowned restaurants, including Restaurant 41, Public, and Magill Estate, and was awarded numerous accolades for his cooking, including a prestigious Chef’s Hat from The Age Good Food Guide. In 2011, he opened his own restaurant, Orana, which quickly became one of Adelaide’s most popular dining destinations.

Zonfrillo was also known for his work promoting indigenous Australian ingredients and cuisine, and was a passionate advocate for sustainability and ethical food practices. In 2018, he launched the nonprofit Orana Foundation, which aimed to preserve and promote indigenous food cultures in Australia and beyond.

Zonfrillo’s work in this area earned him widespread recognition and respect, and he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 2020 for his services to the culinary arts and his work promoting indigenous food cultures.

A Shocking Loss for the Culinary World

News of Zonfrillo’s passing sent shockwaves through the culinary world, with many of his colleagues and fans expressing their grief and disbelief.

“Jock was a true pioneer in the Australian food industry and his loss will be felt deeply by all of us who were lucky enough to know him,” said celebrity chef and MasterChef judge Matt Preston in a statement. “He was a brilliant chef, a kind-hearted person, and a true leader in the field of indigenous cuisine. He will be greatly missed.”

Other chefs and food industry figures also paid tribute to Zonfrillo, with many highlighting his passion for food and commitment to promoting indigenous cuisine.

“Jock was a shining light in the Australian food scene, and his passion for indigenous ingredients and cultures was truly inspiring,” said chef and TV presenter Kylie Kwong. “He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through his work and the many people he influenced.”

As the culinary world mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, it is clear that Jock Zonfrillo’s impact on Australian cuisine and culture will be felt for years to come.

