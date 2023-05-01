Death – Obituary News : Jock Zonfrillo’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Jock Zonfrillo’s death? The celebrity chef’s reason for passing away has been disclosed.

MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies at Age 46 in Melbourne

MasterChef Australia judge and renowned chef Jock Zonfrillo passed away in Melbourne on May 1, 2022, at the age of 46. The authorities are not treating the death as suspicious, and they will prepare a report for the coroner. A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed that the police visited an address on Lygon Street for a welfare check and found the deceased man at around 2 am.

Zonfrillo’s family issued a statement expressing their sorrow and asking for privacy during this difficult time. He is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla with Fried.

Before his death, Zonfrillo was open about his struggles with OCD, anxiety, and addiction. In a 2021 interview, he revealed that he carried worry beads to help him cope with his mental health condition. He also discussed his battle with anxiety and how it affected his confidence in his work.

Zonfrillo began his culinary career under Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White in the UK. He famously overcame his heroin addiction before becoming one of Australia’s most celebrated chefs. His passion for food and his desire to explore new cuisines led him to open the Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide.

Zonfrillo’s restaurants earned him worldwide recognition, including the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018. In 2019, he joined the MasterChef Australia judging panel and took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants while inspiring a nation of home cooks.

Zonfrillo’s colleagues at MasterChef seemed unaware of his passing, and the promotion for the new season was still running on social media at the time of the news. Channel Ten and production company Endemol Shine Australia issued a statement expressing their shock and sadness at the loss of their beloved colleague and friend.

Zonfrillo’s charisma, devious sense of humor, generosity, passion, and love for food and his family are beyond measure. He will be deeply missed by his fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out for help. You can contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline (13 11 14) for support.