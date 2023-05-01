Death – Obituary News : Jock Zonfrillo’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jock Zonfrillo: The Scottish Chef Who Left a Mark on Australian Culinary Scene

Who was Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo was a renowned Scottish chef and television presenter who made a name for himself in the Australian culinary scene. He was a familiar face on MasterChef Australia, where he served as one of the judges alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

In addition to his work on the popular cooking show, Zonfrillo was also the founder of The Orana Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the culinary heritage of Australia’s indigenous people. Through his foundation, Zonfrillo aimed to raise awareness about the rich history of Indigenous Australian cuisine and to support local communities.

The Tragic Passing of Jock Zonfrillo

On 30 April 2023, Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet, but his passing has left a void in the hearts of his fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

Controversies Surrounding Jock Zonfrillo

Despite his contributions to the culinary world, Jock Zonfrillo was not without controversies. In 2002, he intentionally set fire to an apprentice chef named Martin Krammer for working too slowly, resulting in damages of over $75,000 awarded against him. Krammer later declared Zonfrillo bankrupt in May 2007 after a successful creditors petition in the Federal Magistrates Court.

Zonfrillo also faced criticism for his management of The Orana Foundation, with concerns raised in the media about his financial management of the charity. He filed defamation proceedings against Nationwide News in September 2020, which were settled out of court, and an apology was published in The Australian newspaper in December 2020.

Furthermore, Zonfrillo faced financial troubles when Restaurant Orana and Bistro Blackwood entered voluntary administration in October 2020, with unpaid debts of around $3.2 million. Investigations were conducted into whether the restaurant companies were trading while insolvent, potential breaches of director duties, and related party loans.

His memoir, Last Shot, published in July 2021, also received criticism for its questionable stories, including claims of visiting “hundreds of Indigenous communities” and allegations of drug use.

Remembering Jock Zonfrillo’s Legacy

Despite the controversies surrounding his life, Jock Zonfrillo’s contributions to the culinary world cannot be denied. He was a passionate advocate for Indigenous Australian cuisine and worked tirelessly to preserve and celebrate Australia’s rich culinary history.

As the culinary world mourns his passing, his legacy will live on through The Orana Foundation and the many lives he touched throughout his career.