Death – Obituary News : Jock Zonfrillo’s Death: Police Rule Out Suspicious Circumstances

MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Found Dead: Police Confirm No Suspicious Circumstances

Victoria Police have confirmed the death of Jock Zonfrillo, a judge on MasterChef Australia, stating that it is “not being treated as suspicious”. The phrase is often used by police media officers when a famous person has died, but it means that no one else was involved in the death. Zonfrillo was found dead by police at the Zagame’s House in Melbourne around 2 am on May 1st. The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, but the police have stated that they are beyond a reasonable doubt that no crime has taken place.

Zonfrillo, who was appointed as a judge at MasterChef in late 2019, is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children. His family said in a statement, “With complete heartbreak and not knowing how we could possibly go through life without him, we are devastated to announce that Jock passed away yesterday.” The hotel where he died is just yards from his former inner-city home in Carlton. He and his family had moved out of the four-bedroom townhouse three weeks earlier to start a new life in Rome.

Before his death, Zonfrillo had returned to Australia to promote the fifteenth season of MasterChef, which was due to premiere Monday night. However, the show has since been postponed. His wife and children stayed behind in Rome, expecting Zonfrillo to return to them once he completed his Channel Ten promotional duties this week.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline’s 24-hour crisis support on 13 11 14.

News Source : WSTPost

Source Link :How did MasterChef star Jock Zonfrillo die: Why police say death isn’t being treated as suspicious/