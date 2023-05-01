Death – Obituary News : Jock Zonfrillo’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

MasterChef Australia judge, cook, and author Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46 in Melbourne on Sunday, according to a statement released by his family on Monday. No reason was given for his death, but authorities confirmed that it was not being considered suspicious. The new season of MasterChef Australia, which Zonfrillo was a part of, was postponed as a result. Many in the culinary world, including Jamie Oliver and past MasterChef contestants, paid tribute to Zonfrillo on social media, expressing their shock and sadness at his passing. Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and started working in kitchens at the age of 13. Despite struggles with addiction and homelessness, he went on to become a successful chef and restaurateur, opening several restaurants in Adelaide, including the award-winning Restaurant Orana. He joined MasterChef Australia as a judge in 2019. Zonfrillo’s book Last Shot, which chronicled his life and career, was controversial for some of its claims, but Zonfrillo stood by his story. He is survived by his wife and children.