Death – Obituary News : Jockey Dean Holland dies in race fall at 34

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Australian jockey, Dean Holland, has passed away at the age of 34 after falling from a horse during a race.

Australian jockey Dean Holland passed away on Monday due to injuries sustained during a race at the Donald Racecourse in Victoria. Holland was riding Headingley when his horse veered into the inside rail causing Holland and another jockey to be dislodged from their horses. While paramedics rushed to the scene, Holland passed away from his injuries. The other jockey, Alana Kelly, was cleared of any serious injuries. Holland was a highly respected lightweight rider with over 1,000 wins in his career. His most recent win was on Thursday, according to Racing Victoria. Holland was remembered by Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones and the Victorian Jockeys Association’s (VJA) chief executive, Matt Hyland. The riders’ community was heartbroken by Holland’s sudden passing, and the VJA and Racing Victoria’s Jockey Assistance Program will be providing support to Holland’s family now and in the future. Holland started his racing career in 2005 and picked up his first win in January 2006.