Joe Pickett, the first Brewmaster of Ellis Island, has died. This news has been reported by TOP INFO GUIDE.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Joe Pickett’s unexpected passing. Joe was known for establishing Ellis Island’s brewery in 1998, bringing with him his expertise from Chicago. He introduced the original six core beers and root beer, and helped transform a handwritten Holiday Nog recipe into the full-scale production that the brewery has today. Joe’s brewing career and bright personality took him all over the world, and we feel grateful to have shared time with him in Las Vegas.

Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery shared their condolences and shared the news of Joe’s passing on their official Facebook page. They expressed their deep sadness and acknowledged Joe’s valuable contribution to the brewery’s legacy. Joe will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues in the brewing industry.

The cause of Joe’s death has not been disclosed, but his passing has left a significant impact on the brewing community. Anyone who knew Joe can attest to his immense talent and reputation as a highly skilled brewer. He was dedicated to his craft and spent countless hours perfecting his techniques while experimenting with new flavors and approaches.

Joe leaves a lasting legacy at Ellis Island, where he was highly respected by his peers and the customers who enjoyed his beers. He was an integral part of the brewery’s growth and success, and his impact will be felt for years to come. His passing is a great loss to the Ellis Island community, and the brewing industry as a whole.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Joe’s family and friends during this difficult time. We share in their grief and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers. Our hearts go out to those who were closest to him and were lucky enough to have known him on a personal level.

In conclusion, Joe Pickett’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. He leaves behind a rich history and an incredible legacy that will continue to inspire brewers for generations to come. Rest in peace, Joe, and know that your contributions to the brewing community will never be forgotten.