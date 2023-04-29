Death – Obituary News : Joe Williams, Former CEO and Conservationist, Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Williams Cos. CEO Joseph H. Williams Passes Away at 84, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Conservation

Joseph H. “Joe” Williams, former chairman and CEO of Williams Cos., passed away on Thursday at the age of 84 in South Carolina. Williams was the last member of the Williams family to head the Tulsa-based energy company, where he spent 35 years overall and led it through a turbulent period in the industry from 1979 to 1994. During his tenure, Williams refined the company’s investment strategy and embraced technology, becoming the first to use satellite communications for field operations. Williams was also a passionate conservationist and outdoorsman, and his legacy in this field was just as remarkable as his accomplishments in his industry career.

Williams was born in Tulsa and raised in Camden, South Carolina. He was a graduate of Yale University and an Army veteran. After joining Williams Brothers, as the company was originally known, Williams worked his way up to the top leadership positions, serving as president and COO for almost a decade before succeeding his cousin John H. Williams as chairman and CEO. In those roles, Williams was able to anticipate and help the company weather the industry challenges of the 1980s.

As an avid conservationist and founder of the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy, Williams was instrumental in the creation of the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Williams spearheaded efforts to purchase the 29,000-acre Barnard Ranch in the late 1980s, which would become the state Nature Conservancy’s flagship sanctuary, the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. Today, the preserve spans 40,000 acres and is home to 2,500 bison that roam 23,500 acres of open range.

Williams’ contributions to conservation in Oklahoma earned him a spot in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. As chairman of The Nature Conservancy global board of directors, Williams was also a leader in conservation efforts around the world. He felt a personal responsibility to steward the company as the last family member to lead it, and his passion for conservation revolved around his leadership of the Nature Conservancy, both locally and nationally.

Williams’ commitment to doing things right and taking care of the environment was evident in his leadership style, and his legacy lives on in the company culture that he instilled. Williams’ successor as chairman and CEO, Alan Armstrong, said that Williams had the right mix of optimism for the future and hard-nosed questioning of the status quo to keep the organization both inspired and on its toes.

Williams is survived by his wife Terry, three sons, two stepdaughters, and seven grandchildren. His passing is mourned by the energy industry and the conservation community alike.