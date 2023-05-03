Death – Obituary News : John David Terry’s Cause of Death: Latest Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Grave Secrets: Baptism by Fire’ Chronicles the Murder of James Matheny

James Matheny was a victim of a gruesome murder that took place in Nashville, Tennessee in June 1987. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Grave Secrets: Baptism by Fire’ chronicles the case and how the police solved it within two days after the perpetrator turned themselves in. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to James Matheny and his killer.

James Matheny’s Life and Death

James Matheny suffered from severe alcohol issues in his late twenties, which resulted in his wife leaving him with their young son, William. He was admitted to hospital rehab at General Hospital as an alcoholic when he was 32. Despite having an extensive rap sheet, including pimping and street robbery, James turned his life around with the help of the Emmanuel Church of Christ Oneness Pentecostal.

James became a regular attendee of the church and was well-known to the Reverend. After being discharged from rehab, James worked as the church sexton and handyman and prayed for reconciliation with his family. However, his life was tragically cut short when he was murdered on June 15, 1987.

The decapitated and charred body of James Matheny was found in the burnt-out church attic after the church was set on fire. The autopsy report showed that he had been shot with a .38-caliber pistol at point-blank into the back of his head.

The Killer and Their Plan

The initial suspect was the Reverend of the church, John David Terry, who had befriended James and taken him on a fishing trip before the murder. However, the medical examiner positively identified the charred remains belonged to James.

It was later discovered that John David Terry had hatched an elaborate plan to fake his death and start a new life away from the church and his family. He obtained a new identity by faking the details from the tombstone of Jerry Milsom and embezzled money from a parsonage sale. He also purchased a hefty life insurance policy and decided to find a victim to help him disappear.

John befriended James and took him on the proposed fishing trip on June 15. He shot James dead, stripped him down to his underpants, and dressed the deceased in clothes similar to the minister. Using his butcher training, John severed the head and right arm to conceal the corpse’s identity before disposing of them in Lake Barkley. He returned to the church, doused it in gasoline, and set it on fire before riding into the night.

The Killer’s Downfall

John David Terry’s plan fell apart when he saw he was a wanted man for James’ murder. He called his Nashville lawyer and instructed him to negotiate his safe surrender. After discarding the murder weapon, he rode back to Nashville and suffered from a severe motor accident on the way.

He got preliminary treatment at a nearby clinic before meeting with Nashville’s erstwhile Assistant Police Chief. John refused to answer any queries, and the police had an arrest warrant out for him the following day, and he surrendered.

John remained behind bars waiting for his trial and refusing to reveal the whereabouts of James’ head and arm. However, he relented three days before his trial and disclosed the location to the police. John was sentenced to death after being convicted of first-degree murder and arson. His death sentence was overturned on appeal, but the murder conviction was upheld, making the minister eligible for parole in 2010. However, he died by suicide in prison in 2003.

Conclusion

The murder of James Matheny is a tragic story of how a man lost his life due to someone else’s greed and ambition. John David Terry’s elaborate plan to fake his death and start a new life ultimately failed, leading to his arrest and conviction. ‘Grave Secrets: Baptism by Fire’ sheds light on this case and how the police solved it within two days, bringing justice to James Matheny and his family.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did John David Terry Die? Update/