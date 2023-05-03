Death – Obituary News : John Threadgill Passes Away: Remembering a Beloved Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Threadgill Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Dedicated Public Servant

On the 30th day of April 2023, the world lost a dedicated public servant and beloved family man, John Allen Threadgill. Known affectionately as “Jack,” he had reached the age of 87 at the time of his passing. His contributions to his community and country will not be forgotten.

A Life of Service

Jack Threadgill served his country in the United States Army before returning home to work at the Henderson County Highway Department. He spent a significant amount of time at the department, proving his dedication to his work and his community.

His service to his fellow citizens did not end there. Jack was an active member of his local church, where he served in various leadership roles. He was also involved in community organizations, lending his time and talents to better the lives of those around him.

A Beloved Family Man

Jack Threadgill was a devoted family man, surviving by his seven grandchildren. His eldest grandchild, Beverly Jordan (Blake), will always remember her grandfather as a kind and caring role model. Joseph Threadgill, another grandchild, also mourns the loss of his beloved grandfather.

Jack’s family was always his priority. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, sharing stories and imparting his wisdom. He was a true patriarch, always putting his family’s needs before his own.

A Legacy of Dedication

Jack Threadgill’s legacy will live on through his dedication to his community and family. He was a true public servant, always willing to lend a helping hand and make a difference in the lives of those around him. His family will always remember him as a loving and devoted patriarch, and his community will always be grateful for his service.

We mourn the loss of John Allen Threadgill, but we also celebrate the remarkable life he lived. His spirit of service and dedication will inspire us all to live our lives with the same level of commitment and passion.

Rest in peace, Jack Threadgill.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :John Threadgill Obituary, John Threadgill Has Passed Away – obituary database/