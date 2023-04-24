Death – Obituary News : John Wayne’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Wayne: A Hollywood Legend who Lost his Battle to Cancer

John Wayne, the iconic American actor who starred in countless westerns, died at the age of 72 on June 11, 1979. His death was a result of complications related to stomach cancer, which he had been fighting for over a decade. Wayne was born Marion Robert Morrison on May 26, 1907, in Marion, Iowa, and went on to become one of the most famous faces in Hollywood history.

The actor’s last days were a grueling battle against cancer. He had been in the hospital since May 2, 1979, trying to beat the disease. On the day of his death, doctors removed part of Wayne’s lower intestine in a bid to save his life. Sadly, their efforts were in vain, and Wayne passed away later that afternoon.

Wayne’s battle with cancer had been ongoing for many years, and he had undergone several surgeries and treatments. His last film, The Shooter (1976), in which he portrayed an aging fighter dying of cancer, was one of his most poignant performances. It was hailed as his best western since Rio Bravo and provided a fitting farewell for the great actor.

Wayne’s death was a significant loss to the entertainment industry, and it marked the end of an era. He was a beloved figure, not only for his on-screen performances but also for his patriotism and support of the military. His contribution to Hollywood was significant, and he left behind a legacy that is still celebrated today.

Despite his Hollywood success, Wayne’s personal life was not without its challenges. He was married three times and had seven children. His first marriage to Josephine Saenz lasted from 1933 to 1945, and they had four children together. His second marriage to Esperanza Baur was short-lived, and they divorced in 1954. Wayne’s final marriage to Pilar Pallete lasted from 1954 until his death and produced three children.

In conclusion, John Wayne’s death was a result of a long and arduous battle with cancer. Although he may no longer be with us, his contribution to Hollywood and his standing as a Hollywood legend will never be forgotten. John Wayne was a beloved figure who left behind a legacy that continues to inspire and entertain people around the world.