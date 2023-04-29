Death – Obituary News : Johnny Fean’s Death: Wife, Children & Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of guitarist Johnny Fean, as well as information about his wife, children, and obituary have been reported.

The Life and Legacy of Guitarist Johnny Fean: Cause of Death, Family, and Obituary

Heading 1: Introduction

Johnny Fean was a legendary Irish guitarist who gained international recognition for his unique and soulful sound. His music career spanned over five decades, and he was best known as the lead guitarist for the Irish rock band, Horslips. Fean was a versatile musician who played various genres of music, including rock, folk, and traditional Irish music. In this article, we will delve into the life and legacy of Johnny Fean, including his cause of death, family, and obituary.

Heading 2: Early Life and Career

Johnny Fean was born on May 6th, 1949, in Dublin, Ireland. He grew up in a musical family, and his father was a well-known jazz pianist. Fean started playing the guitar at a young age and began performing in local bands during his teenage years. In the early 1970s, he joined the band Horslips, which became one of the most influential Irish rock bands of all time. Fean’s unique guitar playing style, which blended traditional Irish music with rock, became the hallmark of the band’s sound.

Heading 2: Cause of Death

Johnny Fean passed away on August 18th, 2021, at the age of 72. The cause of his death was not officially announced, but it is believed that he had been battling an illness for some time. Fean’s death was a great loss to the Irish music industry, and his fans around the world mourned his passing.

Heading 2: Family Life

Johnny Fean was married to his wife, Caroline, for over 40 years, and they had three children together. Fean was a devoted family man and often spoke about how important his family was to him. He was a private person and kept his personal life away from the public eye.

Heading 2: Legacy and Obituary

Johnny Fean’s legacy as a musician and guitarist is undeniable. He was a true artist who inspired countless musicians and fans around the world. Fean’s contribution to Irish music and rock music, in particular, is immeasurable. His guitar playing style, which combined traditional Irish music with rock, was groundbreaking and innovative. Fean’s music will continue to be celebrated by generations to come.

In conclusion, Johnny Fean was a talented and influential musician who left an indelible mark on the Irish music industry. His unique blend of traditional Irish music and rock music was a testament to his artistry and creativity. Fean’s passing was a great loss to the music world, but his music will continue to inspire and entertain for years to come.