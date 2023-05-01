Death – Obituary News : Jonathan Quarshie, Longtime Mfantsipim Old Boy, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jonathan Quarshie, a dedicated member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Remembering Jonathan Quarshie: A Dedicated Member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association

Sad News

We regret to inform everyone of the passing of MOBA Jonathan K. Quarshie, a long-time member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association. His death has deeply saddened us all, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

A Respected Member

Mr. Quarshie was a well-known and respected member of the MOBA fraternity. He held a significant position within the organization, and his dedication to the fundamental values and principles of Mfantsipim was unwavering. He was a shining example of what it meant to be an alumnus of the prestigious educational establishment, and his exemplary service to the institution was a testament to that.

A Fond Farewell

Those who had the pleasure of spending time with Mr. Quarshie will remember him fondly. He was a kind, generous, and compassionate person who made a positive impact on the lives of many. His passing is a great loss to the MOBA fraternity and the wider community.

Keeping His Legacy Alive

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association will honor Mr. Quarshie’s legacy by continuing to uphold the values he fought so hard for during his lifetime. We will not relent in our efforts to promote excellence, integrity, and service to others, which were the hallmarks of his life.

Funeral Arrangements

We will keep the MOBA fraternity updated on the funeral arrangements that have been made in due time. We ask that everyone keeps Mr. Quarshie’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, Jonathan K. Quarshie

Jonathan K. Quarshie was a member of the MOBA fraternity who will be deeply missed. We take comfort in the knowledge that he made the world a better place during his time with us. May he rest in peace.

Remembering Joseph Donovan: A Dedicated Captain Engineer of the Putnam Fire Department

Sad News

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Captain Engineer Joseph Donovan of the Putnam Fire Department. His death has left a void in the hearts of everyone who knew him, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

A Respected Leader

Captain Engineer Donovan was a respected leader within the Putnam Fire Department. He was a dedicated public servant who served his community with distinction for many years. His professionalism, courage, and commitment to the safety and well-being of others were an inspiration to all who knew him.

A Fond Farewell

Those who had the privilege of working with Captain Engineer Donovan will remember him as a kind, compassionate, and dedicated person who made a positive impact on the lives of many. His passing is a great loss to the Putnam Fire Department and the wider community.

Keeping His Legacy Alive

The Putnam Fire Department will honor Captain Engineer Donovan’s legacy by continuing to uphold the values he fought so hard for during his lifetime. We will not relent in our efforts to promote safety, professionalism, and service to others, which were the hallmarks of his life.

Funeral Arrangements

We will keep the Putnam Fire Department community updated on the funeral arrangements that have been made in due time. We ask that everyone keeps Captain Engineer Donovan’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, Joseph Donovan

Joseph Donovan was a dedicated public servant who will be deeply missed. We take comfort in the knowledge that he made the world a better place during his time with us. May he rest in peace.