Death – Obituary News : Jordan Blake: Age, Career, Family & Cause of Death

Jordan Blake, Former Frontman of A Skylit Drive, Passes Away

The post-hardcore music scene is mourning the loss of Jordan Blake, the former lead vocalist of A Skylit Drive. He passed away at the age of 36 on May 02, 2023. The band announced the sad news on social media, and his cause of death is still unknown. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A Trailblazer in Post-Hardcore Music

Jordan Blake was a pioneer in the emo/post-hardcore music genre, known for his unique high-pitched clean vocals mixed with screaming. He joined A Skylit Drive in 2007 and made his first appearance on their debut EP, She Watched the Sky. He left the band in 2007 due to health concerns but rejoined the original lineup in 2022 to celebrate the EP’s 15th anniversary.

A Legacy of Passion and Storytelling

The band released a statement expressing their grief and honoring Blake’s legacy. They described him as a passionate trailblazer who loved his fans like family. His lyrics, voice, and movements conveyed powerful stories that resonated with listeners.

Tributes Pour In

The music community has been sharing their condolences and tributes to Jordan Blake on social media. Fellow musician Jonny Craig from Dance Gavin Dance expressed his sadness and offered his love and support.

A Private Family Grieves

Jordan Blake’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The band and the music community are respecting their wishes and offering their support from afar.

