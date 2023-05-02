Death – Obituary News : Jordan Blake’s Death: Suicide Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordan Blake, Founding Member of A Skylit Drive, Passes Away

The post-hardcore music community mourns the loss of Jordan Blake, lead vocalist and founding member of A Skylit Drive. The band shared the news of his passing on social media and have asked for privacy during this time.

Remembering Jordan Blake’s Contributions to the Post-Hardcore Genre

Jordan Blake was a pioneer in the post-hardcore music genre, known for his high-pitched clean vocals mixed with screaming. He was a passionate musician who treated his followers like family. His lyrics, voice, and movements conveyed a story that could be felt in one’s bones. Blake’s impact on the post-hardcore community will not be forgotten.

Blake’s Departure from A Skylit Drive and His Work with Other Bands

In November 2007, Jordan Blake departed from A Skylit Drive due to health difficulties, which led to his inability to continue touring. Jonny Craig, who also participated in the tour, temporarily replaced Blake during the recording of the demo of “Knights of the Round.” Craig was later replaced by Craig Mabbitt, formerly of Blessthefall, and Michael “Jag” Jagmin was added to the current lineup.

After leaving A Skylit Drive, Jordan Blake formed Speak of the Devil in 2013. He also worked with Ann Arbor, Trances, and Watchout! There are Ghosts. Blake and Joshua Stotts formed the band Watch Out! following their departure from A Skylit Drive, and the band signed with Rise Records. They released a single and album, but a second album titled “Ghost Town 2.0” never came to fruition.

Did Jordan Blake Die of Suicide?

No information has been released regarding the cause of Jordan Blake’s death. While he did experience health difficulties in the past, there is no evidence to suggest that his departure from A Skylit Drive or his death were related to mental illness or suicide.

Friends and Family Mourn the Loss of Jordan Blake

The family has requested privacy during this time, and the band has released a statement expressing their heartbreak over Blake’s passing. Other members of the post-hardcore community, such as Jonny Craig of Dance Gavin Dance, have also shared their sympathies.

Jordan Blake’s impact on the post-hardcore community will not be forgotten, and his music and memories will be cherished. Rest in peace, Jordan.

