Death – Obituary News : Jordan Blake’s Relationship Status, Death Cause & Facts

Jordan Blake: The Life and Legacy of a Trailblazing Rock Star

Early Life and Musical Career

Jordan Blake was born on June 20, 1986, in Lodi, California. He grew up with a brother and a sister and attended Lodi High School and later Galt High School. It was during his time at Lodi High School that he met some of the original members of A Skylit Drive, a post-hardcore band. Blake became the lead vocalist of the band until he left in 2007 due to health challenges. He went on to form the band Speak of the Devil in 2013 and contributed his talents to several other groups like Ann Arbor, Trances, and WatchOut! There’s a Ghost.

Personal Life

Jordan Blake was not married but had a girlfriend, Jacquelyn Blake, whom he dated until she passed away on May 3, 2022. In one of his posts, Blake shared that he had plans of marrying her before she passed. It remains unclear if the couple tied the knot before Jacquelyn’s death.

Death and Legacy

On May 1st, 2022, A Skylit Drive band confirmed that Jordan Blake died on May 2, 2023, at the age of 37. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed, but there were rumors that the vocalist struggled with drug addiction and had suicidal thoughts at some point. However, there is no evidence that mental illness or suicide caused his death.

Jordan Blake was a trailblazer in the emo and post-hardcore music scene. He was known for his smooth vocals and passion for rock music. He was one of the pioneers of the high-pitched clean vocals blended with screaming that later became a thing in the hardcore music scene. His contributions to the music industry will always be remembered by his dedicated fans.

Blake’s net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 to $1 million, which he earned through his musical career. Despite leaving A Skylit Drive, he reunited with the band in 2022 and was the lead vocalist until his death. The band was getting ready to celebrate its 15-year anniversary tour in May 2023.

In conclusion, Jordan Blake was a talented musician whose life was cut short. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the music industry and his smooth, high-pitched clean vocals that inspired many. Rest in peace, Jordan Blake.

