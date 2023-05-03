Death – Obituary News : Jordan Neely: Death of NYC Subway Passenger

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

30-Year-Old Jordan Neely Dies in a Subway Brawl

A 30-year-old man, Jordan Neely, died in a fight with a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran after threatening strangers on a Manhattan subway train. Neely reportedly behaved strangely while riding an F train toward the Broadway LaFayette station in NoHo, according to a passenger who informed the police officers. The incident took the internet by storm, with the disturbing video going viral on various social media platforms, including Twitter.

Who Was Jordan Neely?

Jordan Neely was a former Michael Jackson impersonator who had become homeless since impersonating the King of Pop. He had a lengthy criminal history, including 40 arrests, and was wanted for an assault he allegedly committed in November 2021. Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, disclosed that his mother, Christie Neely, had also died at the hands of another person, and her boyfriend fatally shot her.

Jordan Neely’s Death and Obituary

Jordan Neely got into a fight with a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine Corps veteran after he yelled and threw garbage at passengers. The fight turned into a brawl as the train entered the station. The Marine Corps veteran put a chokehold and tried to restrain Jordan during the brawl. The victim passed out and was sent to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he died. The former Marine was detained for questioning but then released without being charged while the inquiry was ongoing. The municipal medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Jordan Neely Had Mental Health Problems

Cops revealed that Jordan Neely had documentation related to his mental health history. One of the victim’s father’s neighbors said that Neely’s Michael Jackson impression helped him deal with some mental health problems. The neighbor also remarked that the victim was not violent and had a “don’t-look-at-me-type” of anxiety. She explained that Jordan was excellent at his MJ impression and used to get tough, knowing how to move and moonwalk.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for better mental health support and resources in society.

