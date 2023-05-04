Death – Obituary News : Jordan Neely: Wife, Marriage, Death, Parents & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Is Jordan Neely Wife?

Jordan Neely was a 30-year-old African American man and Michael Jackson impersonator who was killed by an unidentified white Marine while riding the F train in New York City.

How Did He Die?

On 1 May 2023, Jordan Neel was killed by an unidentified white Marine while riding the F train in New York City. The Marines place Nellie in a chokehold until he is unconscious. He was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. Police questioned the unidentified man, but he was released without charge.

Neely was also homeless and had a record of mental illness. What’s more, he has a criminal history that includes 40 arrests and one active assault charge.

Was He Married?

No, Jordan Neely was not married, and he does not have a wife. There is no record of Neely having a wife or being involved in romantic affairs. Several sources state that he was 30 years old at the time of his death. Reportedly, he was a homeless man and was also battling with his mental health. Whenever we find more information related to this topic then we update this article.

Jordan Neely Parents And Family

Jordan Neely was born to Christie Neely (mother) and Andre Zachery (father). Sean Southerland killed his mother in 2007 and dumped Christy’s body in a suitcase on the shoulder of the Henry Hudson Parkway.

In addition, Jordan was also called to testify at Southerland’s murder trial at the age of 18.

Christie and Sean are said to have had an affair. From this, it can be said that his parents separated when Jordan was young. During the trial, Jordan said, her mother and Sean had a terrible relationship and fought daily.

Nelly’s father, Andre, also spoke to the Daily News and disclosed the incident. Similarly, his aunt Caroline said that Jordan sank into a deep depression after his mother’s death.

The killer was sentenced to 30 years in prison in March 2012 after he was found guilty of murder. Several family members and friends of Jordan have come forward and spoken about his death.

Conclusion

Jordan Neely’s death was a tragic incident that has left many questions unanswered. While he may not have been married, he was still a human being with a family and loved ones who are mourning his loss. It is important to remember that mental illness and homelessness are serious issues that need to be addressed, and we must work towards finding solutions that help people like Jordan Neely.

