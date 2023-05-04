Death – Obituary News : Jordan Neely’s Death Ruled Homicide from Subway Chokehold

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death of Jordan Neely, a subway rider who was put into a chokehold by a former Marine on a train in New York City, has been ruled a homicide. Now, activists are calling for charges to be filed against the person who allegedly caused Neely’s death. On Thursday, protesters gathered outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to demand justice for Neely.

According to police, Neely was acting erratically on a northbound F train at the Broadway-Lafayette station on Monday afternoon. He was harassing passengers and making threats when a 24-year-old man stepped in and attempted to subdue him. A physical struggle ensued, which led to Neely losing consciousness. He was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, a medical examiner determined that Neely was killed by a chokehold, and his death was ruled a homicide. However, it is up to the Manhattan DA’s office to decide whether or not to prosecute the case as a homicide. The office is currently investigating the incident.

Neely had a history of prior arrests and was known to the MTA and police. However, many believe that Neely did not need to die, and there is growing backlash over the case. The man who tackled Neely claimed he was stepping in to help fellow passengers who felt scared and threatened. But at a vigil for Neely on Wednesday afternoon, advocates said it was Neely who needed help the most, and society failed him.

Tensions were high as a small crowd gathered on the platform to denounce what they saw as an injustice in the Broadway-Lafayette station. According to Krys Cerisier with Vocal NY, “what people are constantly given is this narrative that homeless people are dangerous, people think they can take matters into their own hands and view a Black man being upset that he’s hungry as a threat.”

The 24-year-old subway rider was questioned by detectives and released. His story is being corroborated by the other passengers on the train, who told investigators that as he restrained Neely, he asked fellow passengers to call 911. Witnesses told detectives Neely came onto the subway, threw his jacket on the floor, and began screaming and yelling, pacing up and down the train car. Many of the riders said he was acting in a hostile and erratic manner. But one of the riders was less concerned, later telling detectives it was just another day on the subway.

Police say the 24-year-old Marine was not specifically being threatened by Neely when he intervened. He gave a full statement to detectives and was then released pending further investigation.

Years ago, Neely could be seen in the subways dancing like Michael Jackson. The Manhattan borough president tweeted Wednesday that he saw him performing many times on the A-train and that he made people smile. But in recent years, he’d been arrested more than 40 times on the subway for crimes like public lewdness and assaulting a senior citizen. According to sources, witnesses to his final moments told police Neely was erratic and hostile but it’s not clear if he was threatening violence.

Neely had a documented mental history, police sources said. Vocal NY’s Adolfo Abreu said, “Our government, our society, should actually provide those wraparound services instead of leaving someone languishing out there and that’s a failure on all of us, and our elected leaders.”

The Coalition for the Homeless blamed the “complete failure to provide the critical mental health services desperately needed by so many people in our city,” calling it an “absolute travesty.” The organization’s statement added, “What’s more, the fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally-ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking and evidences the City’s callous indifference to the lives of those who are homeless and psychiatrically unwell. This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately.”

The death of Jordan Neely has sparked outrage and calls for justice from activists and community members. Many are demanding that the person responsible for Neely’s death be held accountable, and that the city provide better mental health services for those in need. The investigation into Neely’s death is ongoing, and the Manhattan DA’s office will ultimately decide how to proceed with the case.

