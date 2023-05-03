Death – Obituary News : Jordan Neely’s Shocking Death On NYC Subway

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shocking News: 30-Year-Old Man Dies in Fight on Manhattan Subway Train

On a fateful day, a 30-year-old man named Jordan Neely lost his life in a fight on a Manhattan subway train. This news has shocked the internet and left his family and loved ones in complete disbelief.

The Victim: Jordan Neely

Jordan Neely was a former Michael Jackson impersonator. He had become homeless since impersonating the King of Pop and had a lengthy criminal history. According to reports, police were also looking for Neely for a crime that he committed in November 2021.

As per the police, Neely got into a fight with a U.S. Marine Corps veteran after he threw garbage at the passengers. He was suffering from some mental health-related problems, and this might have contributed to his actions.

Neely was on the train heading toward Broadway LaFayette station in NoHo when the fight broke out. He was taken to the hospital immediately, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and lost his life.

The Suspect: U.S. Marine Corps Veteran

The suspect in this case is a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He has been arrested and taken into police custody for questioning, but the police haven’t charged him yet.

The fight video has gone viral on every social media platform, and people are eager to know why they started fighting. However, the details of the altercation are still unclear.

The Aftermath

The news of Jordan Neely’s death has left the internet in shock. People are sharing their condolences and expressing their sadness over the loss of such a young life.

This incident is a reminder that violence and aggression can have severe consequences. It is essential to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Jordan Neely is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

We hope that justice will be served in this case, and the suspect will be held accountable for his actions. Let us remember Jordan Neely and honor his memory by promoting peace and harmony in our communities.

May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :What Happened To Jordan Neely? Shocking video shows NYC Subway Passenger Death And Obituary/