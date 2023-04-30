Death – Obituary News : Joshua Zappone Death: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone Passes Away

The Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner announced the passing of Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time.

Deputy Zappone had been a valuable member of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner for the past 13 years. His dedication and commitment to his profession were unwavering, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of his colleagues, family, and friends.

The Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner expressed their profound sorrow in a Facebook post, writing, “Yesterday we lost a beloved member of our team in Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone. Josh was a deputy in our office for the past 13 years. Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.”

Deputy Zappone’s devotion to his work was evident in his compassionate approach to families during their times of loss. He was a vital member of the Westmoreland County community, and his passing has left a profound impact on all who knew him.

The family and friends of Deputy Zappone are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathies to those who knew and loved him.

Condolences and messages of support for Deputy Zappone’s family and friends are welcomed and appreciated. Your kind words and prayers will go a long way in providing comfort during this time of grief.

In conclusion, the loss of Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has left a deep void in the hearts of those he touched during his life. His contributions to the Westmoreland County community will be forever remembered and cherished. May he rest in peace.