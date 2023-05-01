Death – Obituary News : Judge from ‘MasterChef Australia’ Passes Away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A judge from “MasterChef Australia” has passed away at the age of 46.

MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies at 46

The culinary world is mourning the loss of MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo, who passed away at the age of 46. His family released a statement expressing their devastation and asking that those who knew him keep him in their hearts. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Postponed Season 15 Premiere

Season 15 of the cooking competition show was set to premiere this week, but producers announced that the air date would be postponed due to Zonfrillo’s sudden passing. Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia expressed their deep shock and sadness at the loss of a beloved member of the MasterChef family.

Chefs Pay Tribute

Fellow chefs and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Zonfrillo. Gordon Ramsay tweeted that he was saddened by the news and sent his love to Zonfrillo’s family. Jamie Oliver shared a photo of himself with the MasterChef Australia team and described Zonfrillo as generous with his time and spirit.

A Life in Food

Zonfrillo began his culinary journey at age 13 as a dishwasher and later became a head chef at just 22 years old. He opened several successful restaurants throughout his career, including Restaurant Orana. He joined MasterChef Australia as a guest judge before becoming a permanent judge on season 12 alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

Controversial Memoir

Zonfrillo released his memoir, Last Shot, earlier this year, which detailed his journey to becoming a renowned chef. The book was met with some controversy, with his former mentor questioning the truth of some stories included in the chapters. However, Zonfrillo stood by his writing, stating that it was the story of his life.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and their four children.