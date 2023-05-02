Death – Obituary News : Judge on MasterChef Australia passes away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

<h1>MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies at 46</h1> MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46 in Melbourne. The Scottish chef and TV presenter's death is not being treated as suspicious by the police, according to Metro.co.uk. Zonfrillo's family announced the sad news on May 1, leaving many fans and colleagues in shock. "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," the announcement reads. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky." Following Zonfrillo's death, MasterChef Australia posted a tribute on Twitter. "Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family," the tweet reads. "Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. MasterChef Australia will not air this week." <h2>Tributes Pour In</h2> Sweet messages remembering Zonfrillo have been pouring in from former MasterChef contestants and judges, with Andy Allen sharing a touching tribute to his co-star. "You've taught me so much about food, but it's the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband and friend that I'll take away from our time together and will last forever," Allen wrote on Instagram. "You really were the complete package, mate, and life will never be the same without you." Judge Melissa Leong shared a picture of her with Allen and Zonfrillo, writing: "Four years ago, the three of us stood on a precipice and leapt together," referring to the trio taking over from the previous judges in 2019. "I could never have guessed how much of an impact your arrival in my life would have, or that we would be saying goodbye to you so soon. You were always supposed to be the bulletproof one who outlived us all." <p>Zonfrillo was a talented chef and beloved judge on MasterChef Australia. His passing is a great loss to the culinary world, and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.</p>

