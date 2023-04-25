Death – Obituary News : Judge’s Sad Prediction for His Death in ‘Dancing’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A judge from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ has made a sorrowful prediction about his own passing.

Beloved “Dancing with the Stars” Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78

Len Goodman, a well-loved judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” passed away on Saturday at the age of 78. The news shocked and saddened fans of the shows, many of whom took to social media to pay tribute to the judge, who was known for his humor, wisdom, and encouraging spirit.

Goodman’s Heartbreaking Prediction About His Own Demise

In the wake of Goodman’s passing, it has come to light that the former professional ballroom dancer had made a heartbreaking prediction about his own demise. In an interview with the Daily Mail in December, Goodman had mentioned that he didn’t want to “linger” and had suggested that he might go the way of his father, who passed away at the age of 79.

“Bing Crosby had the right idea. He played 18 holes of golf, then, bosh, dropped down dead. I don’t want a load of lingering,” Goodman had said. “My dad had the right idea. He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79 so if I go the way of my dad, that’ll be next year.”

Sadly, Goodman’s prediction came true, as he passed away just a few days shy of his 79th birthday.

Tributes Pour in for Goodman

Goodman’s passing has been mourned by friends, former colleagues, and fans around the world. Fellow “DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba paid a loving tribute to Goodman on Instagram, writing that her “dear friend” was “one of a kind.”

“I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss,” Inaba wrote. “Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth.”

Goodman’s agent, Jackie Gill, announced his passing and shared that the dancer had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Buckingham Palace also issued a statement expressing Queen Camilla’s sadness over Goodman’s death.

Remembering Goodman’s Life and Legacy

Len Goodman will be remembered as a beloved judge, teacher, and friend. His contributions to the world of ballroom dancing were immeasurable, and his gentle yet honest feedback helped countless contestants on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing” improve their craft.

As the world mourns the loss of this great man, we can take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on through the dancers he inspired and the fans he touched. Rest in peace, Len Goodman. You will be missed.