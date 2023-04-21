Death – Obituary News : Judith Barsi’s Brother’s Death: What Happened?

What was the cause of death of Judith Barsi’s sibling?

Barna Barsi was the elder brother of Judith Barsi, a child actor who gained massive recognition in the 1980s. Judith was known for her roles in films such as “Jaws: The Revenge,” and as the voice actress of Ducky in “The Land Before Time” and Anne-Marie in “All Dogs Go to Heaven.” She also appeared in commercials and several television series. Barna was born on September 17, 1957, in Montbeliard, Franche-Comté, France, to József Barsi and his first wife, Klara Barsi. He had a younger sister, Judith, and another sister named Ági.

Unfortunately, the Barsi family’s story is a tragic one. Judith was earning an estimated $100,000 per year at the height of her career, which helped her family buy a three-bedroom house in West Hills, Los Angeles. However, as Judith’s success increased, her father, József, became increasingly angry and would routinely threaten to kill himself, his wife, and his daughter when drunk. In 1988, József shot and killed his wife, Maria, and Judith, doused their bodies with gasoline, and set them on fire before going to the garage and shooting himself in the head with a .32-caliber pistol.

Barna’s story is equally tragic. According to sources, Barna became a chronic alcoholic, just like his father and his paternal uncle. Sadly, Barna died at the age of 37 by drowning when he fell off a bridge in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1995. Police suspected no foul play in his death.

The Barsi family’s immigrant story is also noteworthy. József and Klara were both immigrants to the U.S. who fled the Hungarian People’s Republic following the 1956 uprising. József later married Maria, who was also a Hungarian immigrant they met at a restaurant in California, where Maria worked as a waitress.

In summary, Barna Barsi was the elder brother of Judith Barsi, a child actor known for her roles in several films and TV series during the 1980s. Unfortunately, both Judith and Maria were murdered by their father, József, in a tragic incident in 1988. Barna also had a tragic end, dying at the age of 37 by drowning.