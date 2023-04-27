Death – Obituary News : “Judy Austin Speaks on Yul Edochie’s Son’s Death: God’s Will Prevails”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Judy Austin speaks out on Yul Edochie’s son’s passing, acknowledging that God’s will prevails. – Kemi Filani

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has finally spoken up about the tragic passing of her stepson, Kambilichukwu, who was the first son of her husband, Yul Edochie. The movie star, who had been absent from social media since the heartbreaking incident, took to her Instagram page to mourn the young man. She shared a candlelight photo and expressed her condolences, stating that God knows best and praying for him to rest in peace.

This comes only hours after Yul Edochie himself broke his silence on the death of his son. In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the actor recounted his last moments with Kambilichukwu, who had excitedly informed him of his school’s upcoming Interhouse sports competition. They had joked about his height and discussed his gold medal in swimming, but tragically, Kambilichukwu never returned home.

Yul Edochie described Kambilichukwu as a great son, calm, cute, brilliant, and always cheerful, with an outstanding talent for football. He called him a gentle and loving soul, an angel, and expressed how much he and his wife, May, miss and love him. However, he acknowledged that God loves him even more and prayed for his son to rest well in heaven.

The news of Kambilichukwu’s death in March 2023 was a shock to many, and it was reported that he had collapsed while playing football with friends after reading throughout the night for his exams. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was confirmed dead.

The family’s loss has undoubtedly been a difficult time, but with the support of loved ones and fans, they are slowly finding the strength to mourn and heal. The outpouring of love and messages of condolences from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry is a testament to the impact that Kambilichukwu had on those around him. Despite his young age, he had already made his mark in the world, and his memory will undoubtedly live on.