Death – Obituary News : Judy Austin’s Son Kambilichukwu: Tragic Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Kambilichukwu, the son of Judy Austin? What is known about his passing and obituary?

Judy Austin, Second Wife of Yul Edochie, Mourns the Death of His First Son

The Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, has been hit by the tragic news of the sudden passing of Kambilichukwu Edochie, the 16-year-old son of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his ex-wife May. Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, has broken her silence on Kambi’s death and expressed her condolences on social media.

Who is Judy Austin?

Judy Austin is a model turned actress in the Nigerian film industry. She reportedly met Yul Edochie on set for a movie in 2016 and they got married a few years later.

The Loss of Kambilichukwu

Kambilichukwu was an active sports enthusiast, with a particular interest in football. He collapsed and had a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates on March 30, 2023. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved and passed away.

Judy Austin Speaks Up

After Kambi’s death, Judy refrained from posting on social media. However, she eventually broke her silence and addressed the situation, stating that God knows the reason for his sudden passing. She also shared a candlelight photo on her Instagram page to pay tribute to him, saying that he was a great son and wishing him eternal rest in heaven.

Yul Edochie’s Tribute to His Son

Yul Edochie also paid tribute to his son on his Facebook page, sharing his final moments. Kambi had come into his room dressed up for school on a Wednesday morning and told him about the upcoming inter-house sports event at his school. Edochie had promised to attend the event to support his son.

The Edochie Family

Kambilichukwu had two younger brothers and a sister, whose information was not publicly shared. Yul Edochie, being a public figure, prefers to keep his personal information and details confidential, away from the media and other sources.

Condolences for the Edochie Family

The sudden and tragic loss of Kambilichukwu has left his family, friends, and fans in shock and mourning. Many people have continued to share their prayers and condolences with Yul Edochie’s family and close friends during this difficult time.