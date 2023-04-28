Death – Obituary News : Judy Austin’s Son: Who Was Kambilichukwu and What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Judy Austin Speaks Out on the Death of Yul Edochie’s Son

The Nigerian film industry was left in shock when news broke of the sudden passing of Kambilichukwu, the 16-year-old son of actor Yul Edochie and his ex-wife May. Kambi, as he was fondly called, was an active sportsman with a passion for football. His death on March 30, 2023, has left his family, friends, and fans in deep mourning.

The Silence is Broken

Since the news of Kambi’s passing, many have been expecting a statement from Yul Edochie’s second wife, actress Judy Austin. The model turned actress, who reportedly met Yul Edochie on set in 2016 and married him a few years later, finally broke her silence on the matter. She took to social media to express her condolences and mourn the death of Kambilichukwu, Yul Edochie’s first son.

A Tribute to Kambi

After refraining from posting on social media following Kambi’s death, Judy Austin finally paid tribute to him on her Instagram page. She described him as a great son and shared a candlelight photo to honor his memory. She also stated that God knows best and wished him eternal rest in heaven.

Kambi’s Final Moments

Yul Edochie himself took to Facebook to share his final moments with Kambi. He had promised to attend an upcoming inter-house sports event at his son’s school, but fate had other plans. Kambi had collapsed while playing football with his schoolmates and eventually passed away despite being rushed to the hospital.

Keeping Private Life Private

Edochie, a public figure in Nigeria, has always kept his private life out of the public eye. He prefers to keep his personal information and details confidential, away from the media and other sources. Kambi had two younger brothers and a sister, whose information was not publicly shared.

A Community in Mourning

The sudden loss of Kambilichukwu has left a community in mourning. Many have continued to share their prayers and condolences with Yul Edochie’s family and close friends, who are struggling to cope with his absence. While Kambi’s passing was tragic and unexpected, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.