Death – Obituary News : Julie Johannessen: Biography and Cause of Death at Age 60

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julie Johannessen, a first-year student at Texas Christian University (TCU) and a member of the TCU Rifle Team. Julie was an international student and athlete at TCU, originally from Fredrikstad, Norway. She passed away on April 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Remembering Julie Johannessen

Julie was a skilled shooter who established records both locally and nationally. In her first season, she assisted TCU in finishing second at the NCAA Championships. The TCU community, Johannessen’s teammates, and her coaches expressed sorrow over her passing.

Coach Karen Monez Praises Johannessen

Coach Karen Monez praised Johannessen as an extraordinarily gifted young lady and the consummate competitor in everything she did. Her friends also praised her as a fantastic friend and teammate with a cheery disposition and contagious grin.

Julie Johannessen Cause Of Death

According to sources, Julie Johannessen died by shooting herself in her room at the University of Texas in Fort Worth, shocking the sports world, especially those who had the honor of getting to know or competing against her.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Julie had a promising career ahead of her, with many more contests and victories to come. Her passing is a tragic loss for everyone who knew her and the sports world.

Condolences Pour In

Many people have offered their heartfelt condolences to Julie Johannessen and her family, including her teammates and coach Karen Monez. The TCU community has banded together to express their condolences and support each other during this difficult time.

Julie Johannessen Biography

Julie had not shared information regarding her birthdate, but she was just 21 when she tragically took her life. A gifted and successful member of the TCU Rifle team, she broke numerous records during her brief tenure at TCU, including shooting two air rifle perfect 600s in the PRC championships in February.

Admired for Her Achievements

She aspired to be the best and was a Norwegian national shooting squad member. She had a strict training schedule and a strong work ethic. Johannessen was admired for her warmth, compassion, and many achievements on the shooting range. Her passing left the shooting community feeling very sad.