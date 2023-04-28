Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Julie Johannessen’s death? Please refrain from mentioning fox, excluding fox.

Tragedy Strikes TCU Community as Prominent Rifle Star Julie Johannessen Passes Away

On Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, the Texas Christian University (TCU) community was left reeling from the sudden and tragic passing of 21-year-old Julie Johannessen, a beloved student-athlete and standout member of TCU’s rifle team. Johannessen, a native of Fredrikstad, Norway, came to TCU to pursue her passion for shooting and quickly established herself as a prominent figure in the rifle world.

During her first year of competition, Johannessen helped lead her team to second place in the NCAA Championships, and she continued to excel in her sport, earning her first air rifle perfect score of 600 in January against UTEP. The following weekend, she broke the NCAA record in small bore with a score of 598, an incredible feat for any shooter, much less a freshman. Johannessen made shooting perfect 600s over two weekends for the first time in NCAA history, and she won an individual air rifle championship that weekend in a conference competition as well.

However, Johannessen’s bright future was tragically cut short when she was found dead in her dorm room on April 23rd. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, and the TCU Police Department is leading the investigation. In the wake of her passing, the TCU community has come together to mourn her loss and support her family, friends, and teammates.

Coach Karen Monez confirmed Johannessen’s passing with a statement, expressing her grief and appreciation for Johannessen’s talents and contributions to the TCU program. Many of Johannessen’s teammates and peers have also shared their condolences and tributes to her on social media.

As the TCU community continues to grieve and seek answers about Johannessen’s passing, it is important to respect the privacy of those who are mourning and to honor Johannessen’s memory in a way that is respectful and meaningful. Despite her untimely death, Johannessen will always be remembered for the impact she had on the lives of those around her and the legacy she leaves behind as a talented and dedicated athlete.