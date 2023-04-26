Death – Obituary News : Julie Johannessen’s Death & Funeral After Fort Worth Shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Julie Paulsen Johannessen, a talented Norwegian shooter, passed away in Fort Worth TX. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. The funeral arrangements and obituary information are not available at this time.

Julie Paulsen Johannessen: Talented Shooter from Norway Passes Away in Fort Worth, Texas

Cause of Death

The world was shocked to hear of the sudden and unexpected death of Julie Johannessen, a talented shooter from Norway studying abroad in Fort Worth, Texas. The 21-year-old was found dead on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in her university room. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed, and an investigation is underway.

A Promising Career

Julie Johannessen came from a family of competitive shooters and was highly respected in her field. She had shot two perfect 600s in air rifle at the PRC Championships and was named the First-Team CRCA All-American in Air Rifle, Aggregate, and Smallbore. She was planning to train over the summer to achieve her new goals after the World Cup in Lima.

Obituary and Funeral

The TCU community has been deeply affected by Julie’s passing, and a candlelight vigil was held in her memory at Frog Fountain on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Attendees were encouraged to gather for a quiet time of reflection or prayer and place a small candle around the fountain in memory of their classmate, colleague, and friend. Participants were also invited to share a brief memory or offer words of support. The Carr Chapel was also open during the Contemplative Hour for any students, faculty, or staff members who wished to pray, meditate, or light a candle in Julie’s honor.

A Devastating Loss

Julie Johannessen’s death was a devastating loss to her family, friends, and the shooting community. She had a promising career ahead of her and was loved and respected by those who knew her. Her passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment with those we love.

Rest in peace, Julie.