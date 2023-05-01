Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but I cannot rewrite a title without knowing what the original title is. Please provide more information.

Remembering Justin Hunter: A Life Well-Lived

A Sad Farewell

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Justin Hunter on May 1, 2023. He was only 34 years old and resided in Glasgow. The death certificate was issued at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, and the cause of death has not been disclosed.

A Loving Family

Justin is survived by his significant other, Pamela Graham, and his stepdaughter, Sabrina Poynter. He is also survived by his brothers, Brian Lloyd and Richard Paul Hunter Jr., and his sisters, Amanda McGaha and Kristen Lakes. Pamela Graham is his stepbrother, and Richard Paul Hunter Jr. is his stepdaughter. Justin was the son of Connie Crockett Garcia and the late Richard Paul Hunter Sr.

Justin had faced his share of loss in his life. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Dustin Hunter, his son, Mathew Hunter, and his niece, Sarah Hunter. It is a sad irony that Justin’s own father had also passed away before him, making him his immediate predecessor in death.

Saying Goodbye

Justin’s funeral services will be held on May 5, 2023, at 12:00 pm at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. The visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing throughout the day. The bereaved family has requested contributions to assist defray the expense of the funeral in lieu of the more traditional practice of sending flowers as a token of sympathy.

A Life of Memories

Justin was a loving partner, father, brother, and son. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, his kind heart, and his love for his family. Justin was a hard worker, and he took pride in providing for his loved ones. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, and spending time outdoors. Justin was a loyal friend and always went out of his way to help others. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A Final Tribute

As we say our final goodbyes to Justin, let us remember the joy he brought into our lives. May his memory live on in our hearts, and may we find comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace. Rest in peace, Justin Hunter.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :Justin Hunter Obituary, 34-year-old, Justin Hunter Has Died – obituary database/