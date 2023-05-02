Death – Obituary News : Justin Hunter Funeral Information – Recent Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Justin Hunter Death

On May 1, 2023, Justin Hunter passed away in Glasgow at the age of 34. The Jewish Hospital in Louisville created his death certificate.

Family Members

Justin Hunter had two sisters, Amanda McGaha and Kristen Lakes, and two step-siblings, Richard Paul Hunter Jr. and Pamela Graham. Pamela Graham is also his significant other and the mother of his stepdaughter, Sabrina Poynter. He also had two brothers named Richard Paul Hunter Jr. and Brian Lloyd.

His parents are Connie Crockett Garcia and the late Richard Paul Hunter Sr. Justin was born after his father passed away. He was also preceded in death by his son Mathew Hunter, his twin brother Dustin Hunter, and his niece Sarah Hunter.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral services for Justin Hunter will be held on May 5, 2023, at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. The date and time are subject to change without prior notice. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, starting at 4:00 PM and continuing until the service at 7:00 PM.

Donations

Instead of sending flowers, the family has requested that monetary donations be made to help cover the funeral expenses.

