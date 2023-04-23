Death – Obituary News : K-Pop Funeral Ceremony Schedule

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What is the date for the K-Pop funeral ceremony?

ASTRO Member Moonbin Found Dead at His Seoul Residence

Last night, the KPop community was shocked to learn about the death of ASTRO member Moonbin, who was found dead at his Seoul residence. His manager discovered the corpse and promptly notified the family. The sad news of his terrible demise was initially reported by Yonhap News. The police are investigating the situation, and he is alleged to have committed suicide. The funeral will take place on April 22nd, and the mortal remains were stored at Seoul Asan Hospital. Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua, who is also an idol and member of the Billie group, is present at the morgue with members Sanha and Jinjin.

ASTRO Member Cha Eunwoo Returning from the US; MJ Requests Leave from Military Service

ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo is returning to Korea from the United States, where he was to film his forthcoming project. Fans are pleading with the public to respect his privacy during this difficult time. Another bandmate, MJ, has requested leave from military service to attend his colleague’s burial. The corporation issued a statement requesting privacy so that the family may grieve with friends, coworkers, and other close relatives.

KPop Fans Reminded to Take Care of Mental Health

The sudden and tragic death of Moonbin has prompted new concerns about mental illness and its impact on young celebrities. Fans are reminded to take care of their mental health and seek help if needed. In the comments section, fans from all over the world expressed their sympathies and sorrow for Moonbin’s passing.

Agency Fantagio Issues Statement on Moonbin’s Passing

Agency Fantagio issued a note on the official fan cafe on the morning of April 20th, expressing their condolences to Moonbin’s family, friends, and fans. “ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky,” the agency said. Moonbin will be deeply missed by his fans and the KPop community, and his passing is a reminder to take care of one’s mental health.