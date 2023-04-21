Death – Obituary News : K-pop idol Moonbin passes away at 25

A Rising Star

On Wednesday evening, K-POP star Moonbin was found unresponsive in his apartment in the Gangnam neighbourhood of Seoul, South Korea. He was only 25 years old.

Prior to joining the boy band Astro in 2016, Moonbin was already an accomplished actor and model. He also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha.

Moonbin’s label, Fantagio, released a statement confirming his passing:

“Moonbin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” the statement read.

The statement also requested that fans and the media “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” in order to respect Moonbin’s grieving family.

A Tragic Trend

Unfortunately, Moonbin is not the first K-pop star to pass away in recent years. Singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead in her Seoul home in 2019, followed by K-pop star Sulli, who took her own life after struggling with online bullying.

In 2018, Minwoo of the boy band 100% passed away due to cardiac arrest, and in 2017, Jonghyun, a member of the hugely popular boy band SHINee, also passed away.

A Sad Loss for the K-POP Industry

According to reports, Moonbin had been a part of Fantagio’s training programme since he was a child. His sister, Moon Sua, is also a K-pop singer, performing as part of the girl group Billlie.

Moonbin’s sudden and tragic passing is a huge loss for the K-pop industry, which continues to face challenges and pressures surrounding mental health and wellbeing.