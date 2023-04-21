Death – Obituary News : K-pop idol Moonbin passes away at 25

At the age of 25, a K-pop star, Moonbin, has passed away.
K-POP Star Moonbin Passes Away at Age 25
A Rising Star
Prior to joining the boy band Astro in 2016, Moonbin was already an accomplished actor and model. He also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha.
Moonbin’s label, Fantagio, released a statement confirming his passing:
“Moonbin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” the statement read.
The statement also requested that fans and the media “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” in order to respect Moonbin’s grieving family.
A Tragic Trend
Unfortunately, Moonbin is not the first K-pop star to pass away in recent years. Singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead in her Seoul home in 2019, followed by K-pop star Sulli, who took her own life after struggling with online bullying.
In 2018, Minwoo of the boy band 100% passed away due to cardiac arrest, and in 2017, Jonghyun, a member of the hugely popular boy band SHINee, also passed away.
A Sad Loss for the K-POP Industry
According to reports, Moonbin had been a part of Fantagio’s training programme since he was a child. His sister, Moon Sua, is also a K-pop singer, performing as part of the girl group Billlie.
Moonbin’s sudden and tragic passing is a huge loss for the K-pop industry, which continues to face challenges and pressures surrounding mental health and wellbeing.