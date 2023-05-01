Death – Obituary News : Kansas City restaurant owner Mary Laffoon dies at 102

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mary Laffoon, a restaurant owner in Kansas City, Kansas for many years, has passed away at the age of 102.

Mary Laffoon, a beloved figure in the Kansas City restaurant scene, has passed away at the age of 102. She died peacefully on April 29, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on December 24, 1920, as one of eight children. She married her husband, Everett Lee “Dutch” Laffoon, and together they had four children. They were married for 63 years until his death in 1999.

In 1960, Mary and Dutch founded the family’s restaurant, Frontier Steakhouse, which was located at 9338 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas. The restaurant was built on the land where a Phillips 66 station, a small restaurant, and the Laffoon family home once stood.

Mary was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church, which was located right across from the restaurant. She continued to help her two sons, Dennis and Ron, operate the restaurant until the age of 90 in 2010. During that time, the family witnessed the growth of the city with the construction of Kansas Speedway and the entire Village West area.

For six decades, the restaurant served the community until it closed for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. The land where the family restaurant once stood now sits empty, but the memories of Mary’s special recipes, such as her homemade pies, and entertainment will carry on.

Mary’s funeral services are currently pending.

Mary’s passing marks the end of an era in Kansas City’s restaurant scene. Her legacy will always be remembered by those who knew her and loved her.