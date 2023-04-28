Death – Obituary News : “Kansas City Restaurateur Dies”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Restaurateur in Kansas City, MO passes away.

Remembering Carl DiCapo: A Kansas City Legend

Early Life

Carl DiCapo, a well-known Kansas City restaurateur and civic leader, passed away on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy that will be deeply missed. Born and raised in Kansas City, DiCapo had a long history of community involvement and civic leadership.

Civic Leadership

For 30 years, DiCapo served on the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission board, where he was a vocal advocate for anti-crime initiatives. His dedication to making Kansas City a safer place for all earned him a civic resume unmatched by many.

Restaurant Industry

DiCapo and his family owned and operated the Italian Gardens restaurant in downtown Kansas City for decades. The restaurant, which opened in 1933, was known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere that attracted a diverse clientele of Hollywood stars, sports legends, and locals. Family members would greet regular customers by name, making everyone feel like family.

Legacy

Following his passing, many have expressed condolences to DiCapo’s family and friends, praising his unwavering dedication to Kansas City and his contributions to the restaurant industry and civic leadership. The Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund honored DiCapo’s legacy, saying that he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Conclusion

Carl DiCapo’s passing marks a significant loss for the Kansas City community. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched throughout his life. As we remember his legacy, let us continue to work towards making Kansas City a better place for all.