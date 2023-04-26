Death – Obituary News : Kansas sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returning home after 80 years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After more than eight decades since his demise, a sailor from Kansas who lost his life during the Pearl Harbor attack will be coming back to his hometown.

Kansas Sailor Finally Laid to Rest in His Home State 80 Years after Death at Pearl Harbor

Seaman 2nd Class Floyd Clifford of Mulvane, Kansas, died at the age of 20 during the infamous attacks on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, while serving aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma. After 80 years, his remains are finally returning to his home state for a proper burial. Clifford will be buried with full military honors at Richland Cemetery in Douglass, Kansas on May 2.

Clifford is among the 356 servicemembers who were positively identified after the disinterment in 2015 under Project Oklahoma. The remains were identified using DNA samples from USS Oklahoma families, and the Department of Defense now has over 361 required samples to support analysis as well as medical and dental records.

The Oklahoma was commissioned in 1916 and sailed on various missions before being brought down during the Pearl Harbor attacks. Captain Howard D. Bode steered the ship together with eight other battleships back to port for an admiral’s inspection, which led to Clifford and many other crew members still asleep and some never making it to the main deck that day. The Oklahoma was hit by nine torpedoes in about 15 minutes, resulting in the death of 429 sailors.

Clifford, who was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and American Campaign Medal, is among the last unidentified soldiers to be reinterred eight decades after the attack.

Douglass, a tiny community with a population of less than 2,000, is gearing up to give Clifford a homecoming worthy of a true hero. With his burial, the community will pay their respects and recognize his ultimate sacrifice for the country. The ceremony is open to the public, and those who would like to offer their condolences are welcome.

Join us on May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Richland Cemetery located at the corner of SE 105th and SE Stubbs Rd. in Shawnee County, Kansas, as we honor the life and service of Seaman 2nd Class Floyd Clifford.