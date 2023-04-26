Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A sailor from Kansas who lost his life in Pearl Harbor will finally be returning home after more than 80 years since his death.

Heading: Kansas Sailor Finally Returns Home 80 Years After Death at Pearl Harbor

More than 80 years after he died aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Seaman 2nd Class Floyd Clifford, of Mulvane, Kansas, will finally be laid to rest in his home state. The U.S. Navy confirmed that Clifford, who was just 20 at the time of his death, will be given full military graveside honors at Richland Cemetery on May 2.

Heading: Honors for a Fallen Hero

Clifford was one of 429 sailors who lost their lives when the Oklahoma was attacked on December 7, 1941. The ship, which had been commissioned 25 years earlier, had already sailed on numerous missions before arriving at Pearl Harbor. Tragically, many of the crew had not yet made it to the main deck when the attack began.

After 9 torpedoes hit the ship in rapid succession, it was torn open and flipped over completely, trapping many of the sailors inside. The Navy was able to rescue 32 sailors from the wreckage, but attempts to rescue more crew members were unsuccessful.

Heading: Project Oklahoma – Identifying the Remains of Fallen Sailors

Before the start of Project Oklahoma in 2015, 388 servicemembers from the Oklahoma remained unaccounted for. However, since then, 356 have been positively identified, including Clifford. The Navy uses DNA samples from the sailors’ families to identify remains. The Department of Defense now has over 361 required samples to support analysis as well as medical and dental records.

By December 2017, officials announced that 100 sailors had been identified. That number has continued to grow, and by 2021, 300 had been positively identified. On the 80th anniversary of the attack, the final 33 unidentified soldiers were reinterred. Clifford was identified since then, and now he is finally returning home.

Heading: Remembering the Sacrifice of our Fallen Heroes

Clifford was awarded numerous medals, including the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and American Campaign Medal. He made the ultimate sacrifice for his country, and now he will be honored with the full military honors he deserves.

As we remember the events of that fateful day 80 years ago, we also remember the sacrifice of the brave men and women who fought and gave their lives for our freedom. The return of Clifford to his home state reminds us of the ongoing efforts to honor and remember those who died in service. Now, finally, Clifford’s family and community can bring him home and give him the burial he deserves.