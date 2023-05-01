Death – Obituary News : Karl Lagerfeld’s Life & Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Karl Lagerfeld’s death? Exploring the life of the legendary fashion designer and his struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Karl Lagerfeld: The Fashion Icon

Karl Lagerfeld, the renowned creative director of Chanel, passed away on February 19, 2019, at the age of 85. Known for his unique style, Lagerfeld was always seen wearing dark suits and tinted sunglasses, with his hair up in a ponytail. According to PurePeople, a French celebrity magazine, Lagerfeld was rushed to the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, the night before he died, after a prolonged illness.

Early Career

Lagerfeld achieved his first recognition in 1955 at the fashion house Pierre Balmain, where he won a design contest for a coat. This landed him a job at Balmain for three years. He then moved on to work with Jean Patou, another famous French designer. In 1964, Lagerfeld started working for Chloe as a freelancer and achieved immense popularity with his monumental spring-wear collection. After receiving a huge amount of recognition for his work with them, Lagerfeld was offered a collaboration with the world-famous Italian fashion brand Fendi. It was there that Lagerfeld established himself as a fashion icon and went on to design the famous Fendi logo.

Chief Designer for Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld joined Chanel as the chief designer in 1983 and spent 36 years of his life working with the renowned fashion house. During his Chanel days, Lagerfeld did not limit his creativity only to fashion. He also used his expertise and skills to build Chanel’s popular fragrance line and contributed to making the fashion brand No. 1 in the world. Lagerfeld expanded his skills and went on to collaborate with H&M and Diesel. He also launched a fashion collection under his own name, K Karl Lagerfeld. As a photographer, he worked for world-famous magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, V Magazine, and Vogue and established his name in photography, too. He directed a movie in 2013 named “Once upon a time”, which portrayed the story of Coco Chanel.

Illness and Death

Rumors of Karl Lagerfeld’s ill health started in 2017 when Chanel’s 2018 Resort Show was arranged in Paris rather than its usual far location. At the time, many publications reported that the famous fashion designer was not doing well, as he was seen walking unstably clutched to the arms of Hudson Kroenig, Lagerfeld’s godson. Reports of Lagerfeld’s ill health began to spread in 2019 after he missed the Chanel Haute Couture show, and the brand’s director of the creative studio, Virginie Virard, represented him on the show instead. At the time, the fashion house informed the public that Karl Lagerfeld simply felt tired. However, sources close to the designer confirmed that Lagerfeld was battling pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer affects the tissues in the pancreas, which is an organ in the abdomen located behind the lower part of the stomach. The major symptoms of pancreatic cancer range from jaundice, itchy skin and blood clots to dark-colored urine, middle back pain, bloating, and weight loss. While the main cause of pancreatic cancer is unknown, it’s believed that certain factors increase the risk of developing this condition. These include smoking, obesity, diabetes, chronic pancreatitis, and hereditary syndromes with mutations in genes. The survival rates of pancreatic cancer are usually low, as it’s quite difficult to detect in the early stages. However, complete remission of pancreatic cancer is possible with the correct treatment that usually involves surgical removal of cancer (but the cure is only possible when the cancer is detected early).