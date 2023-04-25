Death – Obituary News : Karthi’s Final Jallikattu Video

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Karthi's final video on Jallikattu | Karthi sadly no longer with us.

Remembering Gr Karthi: The Voice of Jallikattu

Gr Karthi, a renowned journalist and social activist who tirelessly advocated for the preservation of Tamil culture and tradition, passed away on 25th April 2021. He was 38 years old.

Karthi and Jallikattu

Karthi was best known for his coverage of the Jallikattu protests in 2017, where thousands of Tamilians gathered to demand the lifting of the ban on the traditional bull-taming sport. He became a prominent voice in support of Jallikattu, using his platform to educate people about the history and cultural significance of the sport.

Through his videos, Karthi managed to capture the essence of the protests and bring it to the world stage. His last video on Jallikattu, which he posted on his YouTube channel, went viral and garnered over a million views.

Karthi’s Legacy

Karthi’s sudden demise has left a huge void in the world of journalism and activism. His passion for Tamil culture and his unwavering commitment to social justice inspired many, and his impact on Jallikattu cannot be overstated.

His work not only helped to raise awareness of the sport’s cultural value, but also shed light on the challenges facing rural Tamil Nadu, and the struggles of farmers and the farming communities.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Karthi’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from various quarters. Social media has been flooded with messages praising his work and lamenting his loss.

Actor Suriya, who was a vocal supporter of Jallikattu during the protests, tweeted that “Karthi’s contribution to the Jallikattu movement will always be remembered. His legacy will continue to inspire us to fight for what we believe in.”

Many others have highlighted Karthi’s commitment to social causes and his tireless efforts to bring attention to issues that were often overlooked by mainstream media.

Final Thoughts

Karthi’s passing is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and for the world of journalism and activism. But his legacy will live on, and his impact on Jallikattu and Tamil culture will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we mourn the loss of a great journalist and activist, we can take solace in the fact that his work has left an indelible mark on society, and that his spirit of determination and dedication will continue to inspire us all.